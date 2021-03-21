Fresh measures needed to maintain cleanliness in Margalla Hills

Islamabad: The garbage bins placed in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) is fast becoming part of the problem instead of serving as a tool to maintain cleanliness in this protected area.

According to the details, the administration of the national park placed garbage bins in every nook and corner of the national parks and installed boards directing visitors to throw waste and litter into them.

But this step seems to be failing to yield desired results as wildlife animals especially monkeys and boars approach these garbage bins for food and not only spread litter including plastic bags, cans and wrappers in nearby areas but often bring them to spots where it becomes difficult for the staff workers to remove them.

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) is of the view that the edible waste attracts wild animals that are wild boars and monkeys around the vicinity of the national park.

The conservationists have been constantly recommending that the visitors must be asked to bring back all the waste material including plastic bottles, polythene bags, and broken meals and throw them into the garbage bins placed outside the hilly areas.

They say that nowhere in the world do national parks have garbage bins and these are placed in parking areas or designated locations, where wildlife does not have access.

Tariq Mir, a trekker, said “First of all, the garbage bins placed at the hiking trails must be removed and the hikers should be asked to bring back all their waste material to the entry point.”

“The garbage bins should be placed near the entry points keeping in view that monkeys and wild boars should not be able to access them. The management must introduce new measures to ensure cleanliness in the Margalla hills,” he said.