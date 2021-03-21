FBISE to hold two SSC, HSSC exams every year

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has approved a new policy under which two exams of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) will be held every year, one in May and the other in September.

According to the FBISE, the new policy to be effective from the academic year 2022 will provide multiple chances to students, who failed in one or more papers, to clear them and thus, saving time.

The policy was approved during a meeting of the FBISE board of governors here.

The board also decided to conduct the annual exams of Class 8 for the first time ever and introduced different combinations of subjects including Biology with Mathematics or Economics, Chemistry with Environmental Studies.

It said the mixing of subjects to create a new set of options for students would prepare them for distinctive programmes, including mechatronics and bio-informatics.

"This policy will make FBISE consistent with international practices."

The board also okayed the relative marking criteria, terming it more dynamic and flexible in comparison to absolute marking.

According to it, it is important to have a competency-based exam in Grade 8 to guide students towards education pathways. In these examinations, only key subjects/skills should be tested.

"The FBISE will split subjects for external exams over two years for Matric. Same will apply for intermediate," it said. The board will issue certificates for only classes 10 and 12.