Gang busted

Rawalpindi: In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted an inter-provincial robbers gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash Rs2.4 million and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line Police in a raid arrested Muhammad Akram and Amir Ali, members of ‘Baba gang’ besides recovering cash Rs2.4 million, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Civil Line Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in robberies and other crimes in different districts including Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Borewala, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Rawalpindi, he added.

SP Potohar said that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.