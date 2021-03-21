Two arrested in murder cases

Islamabad: Islamabad Homicide Unit of Shalimar Circle, Golra and Shalimar Police teams have traced a murder and a blind murder case and arrested two killers for their alleged role in them, the police spokesman said.

He said that, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has ordered to trace the accused who murdered Muhammad Asghar Khan besides injuring his son Sulman Khan on March 18, 2021 over a money dispute in area of Golra Sharif Police Station.

In the light of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer directions SP (Saddar) Captain (r) Hamaza Humayun constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Bukhari including SHO Golra Fazle Khaliq, Homicide Unit’s Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal and others from Homicide Unit. This team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest an accused Aamir. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused.

Moreover Under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including Sub-Inspector Homicide unit Shalimar circle Asif Khan along with others arrested accused Arif s/o Rehmat Ali resident of Lalian Chinot in a blind murder case FIR no 354/20 u/s 302 registered with Shalimar Police Station

Accused murdered Zafar Ahmad, 72, in his house on 6 November 2020 due to strangulation. Accused Arif has been arrested and sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations)Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.