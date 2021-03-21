One more dies of Covid-19 in Sindh, 262 others infected

Covid-19 claimed one more life in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,479. In the meantime, 279 patients of Covid-19 remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 256 patients was stated to be critical and 40 of them were shifted on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He said that in the previous 24 hours, 262 new cases of Covid-19 emerged after 10,443 tests were conducted. He added that with one more death, the toll had reached 4,479 and the fatality rate stood at 1.6 per cent.

The CM explained that the 262 new cases were diagnosed after 10,443 samples were tested and it constituted a 2.5 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,203,643 tests had been conducted, against which 263,057 cases were diagnosed, of which 96.4 per cent or 253,584 patients had recovered, including 128 overnight.

Shah said that there were currently 4,994 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 4,708 were in home isolation, seven at the isolation centres and 279 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 256 patients was stated to be critical, and 40 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

Of the new cases, 122 were detected from Karachi, including 63 from District East, 15 from District South, 14 from District West, 12 each from District Central, and nine each from District Malir and District Korangi.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 24 new cases, Badin 12, Khairpur and Ghotki eight each, Larkana seven, Sujawal six, Thatta and Umerkot five each, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan four each, Jamshoro, Matiari and Mirpurkhas three each, Sukkur two, and Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur had one new case each.