Two children die, six others hurt in highway crash

Two children died while six other people were wounded in a road accident on the National Highway within the limits of the Steel Town Police Station on Saturday.

Police said that the tragic incident took place when a speedy car overturned on the highway and collided with a loaded vehicle, leaving two people dead and six others injured.

The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The vehicular traffic was suspended on both tracks of the highway following the crash.

The deceased children were identified as 12-year-old Kashif Ali, son of Salahuddin, and Akbar, 11, son of Wali, while the injured persons included Rashid, 25, Zakir, 38, Razzak, 20, Aslam, 26, and Arshad. Police said that the victims were milkmen and were on the loaded vehicle. They were on their way to Bhens Colony from Gulshan-e-Hadeed.