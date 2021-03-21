Missing labourer found dead

Police on Saturday found the body of a labourer who had gone missing on January 29.

According to the Boat Basin police, 35-year-old Jahangir, son of Bashir Ahmed, went missing on January 29 after he had gone to work in Clifton. Later, a kidnapping case was registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

Police arrested a suspect, namely Asif Iqbal, on the basis of call detail record and other technical evidence. During the initial course of interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crime, saying that he murdered the victim and buried him on the premises of his house.

Police said the deceased and the suspect were labourers, adding that Jahangir had allegedly rented a house and brought a boy with the intention to carry out some illicit activities. Later, a clash took place over a monetary dispute and the boy and Iqbal killed Jahangir by hitting some heavy object on his head.