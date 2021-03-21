Two suspected robbers held after Jauhar â€˜encounterâ€™

Police on Saturday arrested two suspects after an exchange of fire in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

A group of around 12 robbers entered a warehouse of a private electricity power supply company located in the Architect Employee Housing Society and held the watchman hostage.

Upon receiving information on the helpline, police reached the scene and tried to stop the robbers, but the latter opened fire on them. The policemen returned fire and arrested two of the suspects, Yousuf and Mansoor Ali, in an injured condition while the others managed to escape from the scene.

Two pistols, a car, four motorcycles, two cutters and an electricity cable were seized from their possession.