Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence

ISTANBUL: Turkey has pulled out of the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women by presidential decree, in the latest victory for conservatives in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party.

The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation.

Conservatives had claimed the charter damages family unity, encourages divorce and that its references to equality were being used by the LGBT community to gain broader acceptance in society.

The publication of the decree in the official gazette early on Saturday sparked anger among rights groups and calls for protests in Istanbul.

Gokce Gokcen, deputy chairperson of the main opposition CHP party said abandoning the treaty meant "keeping women second class citizens and letting them be killed."

"Despite you and your evil, we will stay alive and bring back the convention," she said on Twitter.

Turkey had been debating a possible departure after an official in Erdogan’s party raised dropping the treaty last year.