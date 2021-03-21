Bus crash kills 14 in Sri Lanka

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: A crowded bus crashed into a precipice in central Sri Lanka on Saturday, killing the driver and 13 passengers in the worst road accident in 16 years, police said.
The privately-owned bus was travelling through the hilly region of Passara when it went off the road and crashed as the driver swerved to avoid an oncoming truck at a narrow pass, police said. Five of the dead passengers were women and eight were men, police said, while another 30 people sustained injuries.