Tunisia revolution cost 129 lives

TUNIS: Tunisia’s government has finally given an official toll of 129 dead and 634 injured in its 2011 revolution, in what an independent body called "a strong signal" of a democratic transition.

The tally, long demanded by victims’ families, was published late on Friday on the eve of the 65th anniversary of Tunisia’s independence.

He said publication of the list clears the way for about 1,500 people who allege they have been wrongly excluded to submit claims to the authorities.