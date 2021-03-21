Japan lifts tsunami advisory after strong quake off northeast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Japan’s meteorological agency lifted a tsunami advisory around an hour after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the country’s northeastern coast on Saturday, causing no immediate damage or injuries.
The strong quake, which was originally estimated as 7.2 magnitude, hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region with a depth of about 60 kilometres (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.