close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 21, 2021

Japan lifts tsunami advisory after strong quake off northeast

World

 
March 21, 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s meteorological agency lifted a tsunami advisory around an hour after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the country’s northeastern coast on Saturday, causing no immediate damage or injuries.

The strong quake, which was originally estimated as 7.2 magnitude, hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region with a depth of about 60 kilometres (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.

Latest News

More From World