Six lions found dead in Uganda in suspected poisoning

KAMPALA: Six lions have been found dead and mutilated in one of Uganda’s best-known national parks, a conservation official said on Saturday, with wildlife traffickers suspected of having poisoned the big cats.

The lion carcasses were found in the Queen Elizabeth National Park in the country’s west with most of their body parts missing and surrounded by dead vultures, suggesting poison was at play.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) said it was "saddened" by the death of these particular lions, known for their unusual ability to climb trees in the famous reserve.