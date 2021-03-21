close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 21, 2021

Tunisia revolution cost 129 lives

World

AFP
March 21, 2021

TUNIS: Tunisia’s government has finally given an official toll of 129 dead and 634 injured in its 2011 revolution, in what an independent body called "a strong signal" of a democratic transition.

The tally, long demanded by victims’ families, was published late on Friday on the eve of the 65th anniversary of Tunisia’s independence.

He said publication of the list clears the way for about 1,500 people who allege they have been wrongly excluded to submit claims to the authorities.

Latest News

More From World