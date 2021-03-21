close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 21, 2021

China dominates Pentagon chief’s visit

World

AFP
March 21, 2021

NEW DELHI: Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin praised India’s growing ties with "like-minded partners" as he held talks in New Delhi Saturday that were expected to be dominated by shared alarm about China.

India is a vital US partner in the Asia-Pacific region and Austin’s two-day trip is New Delhi’s first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden’s administration.

Latest News

More From World