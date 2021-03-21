Rescuers pick up 100 migrants off Libya

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARSEILLE: Crew members of the Ocean Viking humanitarian vessel on Saturday rescued more than a hundred migrants off the Libyan coast, the European NGO running the boat said.
"Today, #OceanViking rescued around 106 children, women & men from an overcrowded dinghy that had run into trouble in international waters around 34 nautical miles from #Libya," SOS Mediterrannee tweeted.
"A person who was unconscious was evacuated to the ship and is recovering. Several survivors are in great emotional distress," the Marseille-based NGO said.