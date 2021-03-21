Record rains prompt evacuations in Australia

SYDNEY: Record rains and widespread flooding prompted evacuations along Australia’s east coast on Saturday and threatened the most serious overflow of Sydney’s main reservoir in 30 years, officials said.

Authorities warned of potentially "life-threatening" flash floods as the torrential rains pummeled a vast coastal region already soaked by an unusually wet summer.

"It’s a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," said Agata Imielska of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains moved south down the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported flooding levels surpassing record 2013 floods along the Hastings River outside Port Macquarie, about 400-km north of Sydney, though the river levels started descending later on Saturday.

Towns in the area have already seen record rainfall of more than 400 millimetres since Friday morning, the bureau said.

It warned the heavy rains were forecast to move down the coast over the weekend, "potentially leading to life-threatening flash flooding" in some areas.

The flood and extreme weather warnings stretched from Port Macquarie to areas 500-km south of Sydney, where residents were urged to stay indoors due to the flash flooding risk.

The Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, began spilling over Saturday afternoon in what experts expected to be the first significant overflow of the reservoir since 1990 although there have been smaller breaches more recently.

"We are in unchartered territory," warned Ian Wright, a water expert at Western Sydney University, who said the rapid urbanisation of the western Sydney area around the Warragamba since 1990 meant its spillover could no longer be reabsorbed by surrounding bushland.