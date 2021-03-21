LAHORE: Township police Saturday registered a treason case against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.

The FIR said Javed Latif hurled insults at the state, its institutions and their integrity, spread chaos and panic among people by making such a statement.

The FIR said the MNA violated criminal, national and constitutional laws by making the statement against national security and state institutions at a TV show.

Separately, PML-N Central Vice President and Chairman Standing Committee on Information Mian Javed Latif said the party would continue raising voice against all anti-constitutional and anti-democratic moves.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the party was fighting for the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution in the country. He said political leaders were shot and hanged in the country while Nawaz Sharif was labelled as a hijacker and deported. But the people of Pakistan made him (Nawaz Sharif) their prime minister thrice, he added.

Javed Latif said today Maryam Nawaz was also getting life threats. He said when Nawaz Sharif gave a statement about setting own house in order, he was declared a traitor, but when someone else gave the same statement, no one objected over it.

He said that issuance of a statement in the USA that al-Qaeda was being trained in Pakistan was not considered as treason, and the person was not booked in any case. He regretted that treason certificates were being issued to the people of Pakistan, which was totally an unconstitutional behaviour. He said the practice should come to an end, as it had caused the fall of Dhaka in the past.

He said he himself would go to the Township police station on Monday where a case had been registered against him under the treason charges. He said Imran Khan and his spokespersons should also be called there so that “we can sit in front of each other and talk”.

He said “our life and death is linked with Pakistan as the nation has accepted the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and its proof is the defeat of government in Daska and all other by-elections”. He said the government did not learn a lesson from its defeat and was continuing to translate the PML-N narrative in its own way.

“Freedom of speech and speaking out in favour of Pakistan is being called treason. Today the nation is questioning: who is distributing certificates of treason?

“The blood of our forefathers is part of the foundations of Pakistan.

He said that unconstitutional actions were taken against everyone from Fatima Jinnah to Benazir Bhutto “and East Pakistan separated from us due to undemocratic thinking”.

He said Nawaz Sharif's narrative was the guarantor of Pakistan's survival and stability and time would prove that who was a traitor and who loved the country.