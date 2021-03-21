Fekir scores wonder goal as Betis beat Levante

MADRID: Nabil Fekir scored a magnificent individual goal as Real Betis beat Levante 2-0 in La Liga on Friday to boost their European hopes.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men sit nine points behind fourth-placed Sevilla in the race for the Champions League, but a fifth win in six league games was the perfect response to last weekend’s Seville derby defeat.

Betis remain sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Real Sociedad who face Barcelona on Sunday.

The home side were frustrated for long periods by Levante at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, but were indebted to a moment of magic from midfielder Fekir with 20 minutes to play.