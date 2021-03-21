Usman fourth in first round in Delhi world cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand showed impressive performance in the first round of skeet event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in New Delhi on Saturday.

Usman, ranked 108, scored 73 points (24, 24, 25) in the first round to secure fourth position.

Usman is the lone shooter from Pakistan in this world cup.

“This is a good start. I hope he continues with this performance in the qualification round on Sunday,” said Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Javaid Lodhi while talking to ‘The News’.

He added this performance is quite good considering the first day pressure on him. There are chances he would qualify for the finals, he said.

But, he added, he has to secure either first or second position in the finals to win a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics.

Javaid said that if an Indian shooter or anyone who has already won quota place takes the top positions then the chances are bright for Usman even if he finishes third.

Otherwise, he added, Usman after finishing in the top six shooters will have to wait for quota places to be issued on the basis of international rankings at the cut-off time for Olympics.

“The situation is quite difficult for him. We can hope that he shows his best at the world cup and better his chances for the quota place,” said Javaid.

Last month, Usman grabbed the 14th position in skeet in Asian Online Shooting Championship by scoring 141 points.

In the last Asian Games, Usman scored 122 points out of 125 in the main qualification round of skeet event, missing the Asian record by only one point.

Usman told India media: “It has been a good experience. I hope more Pakistani sportspersons get to travel and compete in India and vice versa. The range where I train in Sialkot has the same atmosphere, so it feels like I am shooting at my home range.