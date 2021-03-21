Vhlova survives slalom stumble to claim first overall World Cup title

LENZERHAIDE, Switzerland: Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova won her first World Cup overall title on Saturday even though she could only finish sixth in the final slalom at Lenzerheide behind Austria’s world champion Katherina Liensberger.

Vlhova, who won the small globe in the slalom last season, needed to finish in the top 15 to make sure she could not be caught by the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami.

She finished 3.15sec behind Liensberger who wins the small slalom globe, finishing 35 points ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin with Vlhova a further three points back.