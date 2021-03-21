Paradises lost

LAHORE: Our governments after finding a well-researched program that has what it takes to change the destiny of the people shelve it for good in the face of even the least political opposition.

Cholistan desert, spread over districts of Bahwalnagar, Bhalwalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, which is the most poverty stricken area of Punjab, is one example in this regard. A study conducted by the Punjab government in 2010 highlighted the potential of Cholistan. Spread over 6.6553 million acres of land, it has a huge potential to increase grain production besides offering a great opportunity for enhancing country’s meat and milk production. The temperature in this zone varies from 6-50 degrees Celsius. It is home to a population of only 0.155 million. Its current livestock population of 1.358 million without proper facilitation speaks volumes about its potential. The livestock at that time included 576,000 cows, 452,000 sheep, 254,000 goats, 50,000 camels, and 19,700 buffaloes.

The study conducted in collaboration with private sector found that sweet water zone exists in a particular area spread over 50,000 acres. It recommended the government to establish an intensive livestock farming zone over this piece of land. The experts estimated that with proper planning the province would be able to produce 60 million kgs of beef and 30 million liters of milk besides raising 7,600 dairy heifers annually.

A comprehensive plan was prepared in 2010 to benefit from the reservoir of sweet water in a limited area in Cholistan. Some vested interests instigated the local population that outsiders would occupy the most lucrative land in the desert and locals would be deprived (as if the local population was benefiting from the opportunity). The plan was shelved after much fanfare. No efforts were made to allay the fears of the locals.

They did not have the huge investment that was needed for farming in the area. Moreover the concept of local and alien should be addressed forever.

Pakistanis have the right to buy property or land anywhere in the country. The proposed farms were not being handed over to the foreigners. We have compromised developments in many regions of the country because of this concept of ‘local and alien’.

We are facing problems in Gwadar as well on this count. But the government exhibited political will to continue the development in Gwadar. The same could be done in Cholistan as well. All land that the government wanted to lease is state land. The Punjab government could have distributed part of the lease proceeds to the local population as a part of compensation. Many or almost 30 percent of the poor population could have engaged in productive activities in these forms.

The plan is still there in the government files. Land for this purpose was to be leased by Cholistan Development Authority under article 15 of CDA Act 1976 for a period of 50 years extendable for another 49 years in line with Federal Government existing “Policy Package for Corporate Agriculture, Livestock, year 2002”.

According to this policy the minimum fixed capital investment is envisaged at Rs100,000 per acre of land leased or as per investment plan, whichever is higher.

The investor would be mandated to make 40 percent investment within first 24 months, 35 per cent within next 12 months, and balance 25 percent in additional 12 months. The project is to be completed in 48 months. The package mandates that 25 percent of the livestock to be placed within 24 months, another 25 percent in next 12 months, and the rest 50 percent in additional 12 months with complete placement in 48 months.

According to the package only pressure irrigation was to be deployed for Fodder Cultivation to ensure water conservation. In case of water quality being unfit, land could be surrendered without any penalties.

The investors vying for allocation of land for livestock farming asked the then government to improve existing marketing system and channels to encourage establishment of modern meat processing and value-addition industry.

They termed price control as the greatest constraint to improve quality and increase production. These constraints still exist.

In order to facilitate exports the Punjab government agreed to provide daily freighter service at concessional rates.

Punjab Agriculture Marketing Company was to establish cold storages in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Multan while the federal government had agreed to abolish quarantine fee.

According to the feasibility report prepared at that time by financial experts the financial cost of each farm of 500 acres would have been Rs135 million and the debt to equity ratio 60:40. The return on equity was expected to be 44 percent, while the return on capital employed was expected at 27 percent.