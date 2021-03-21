BD eyes stronger trade ties

LAHORE: High Commissioner of Bangladesh Rahul Alam Siddique has said that both countries should take maximum steps to strengthen their relations in all economic sectors, a statement said on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the high commissioner said that intensive market research, frequent visits of trade delegations, exchange of sociocultural programmes and close contact between trade bodies of the two countries can lift the existing trade level between the two countries.

Jute and tea are the major items being exported to Pakistan, he said, adding that the two countries should identify new areas for cooperation.

The exports of Bangladesh to China are being increased gradually. At present, all industries in Bangladesh are open and fully functional, he said, adding that due to the coronavirus our growth was declining but now we are improving day-by-day through vaccination and it is available for every person.

Moreover, there is no restriction on getting visa business and family visas are available but the visa obtaining procedures are lengthy.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that after India, both Pakistan and Bangladesh happen to be major members of SAARC in terms of the size of their economies and it should be our prime objective to effectively utilise this platform.

Pakistan is a major supplier of cotton fabrics, cement, yarn, leather, vacuum pumps, and other textile items, etc, to Bangladesh.

The high commissioner said there is a great potential for exploring mutual trade opportunities in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, surgical goods, construction material, light engineering, food processing, and tourism etc.

Since textile is a major sector in both countries, there is considerable room for joint ventures in it.