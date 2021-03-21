Gold rates up Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs800/tola to Rs108,000, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs686 to Rs92,593, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $8 to $1,745/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,370/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,174.55, it added.