Stocks likely to keep pace on economic hopes

Stocks clawed back a good deal of lost ground on diminishing political doubts in week and are seen cheering monetary status quo and upbeat economic outlook in days to come, dealers said.

The KSE-100 shares index gained 2.54 percent or 1,113.23 points to close the week at 44,901.31 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 1.8 percent or 327.3 points to close at 18,476.67 points. “Since the last meeting in January, growth and employment have continued to recover and business sentiment has further improved,” central bank’s monetary policy committee noted in its statement.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the outgoing week commenced on a positive note continuing the trend from the last Friday due to government and their allies’ winning the seat of senate chair and deputy chair, PDM’s (Pakistan Democratic Movement) postponing their long march,

and 7.85 percent jump in large-scale manufacturing and continuous appreciation of rupee against dollar.

However, later in the week bears took charge as negative sentiments were fueled by anticipated rate hike in the monetary policy statement, rising Covid cases and drop in international oil prices, the analyst said.

Ali Zaidi at JS Global Capital said internationally, oil prices came under pressure on short-term demand concerns and tensions between US and Russia.

Overall, investor participation on the bourse remained healthy as average daily traded volume increased 12 percent to 483 million shares per day, while value of traded shares averaged at $144 million/day.

Foreigners accumulated stocks worth $3.04 million compared to a net buy of 3.64 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in commercial banks ($6.46 million) and cement ($1.52 million).

On the local front, selling was reported by banks ($11.21 million), followed by companies ($8.18 million).

Contribution to the upside was led by technology and communication (296 points), commercial banks (214 points), cements (107 points), oil and gas marketing companies (89 points), and refinery (61 points). Scrip-wise major gainers included TRG Pakistan (227 points), Habib Bank Limited (140 points), Systems Limited (66 points), United Bank Limited (UBL) (64.01 points), and Pakistan State Oil (60 points).

Whereas, scrip-wise major losers were Oil and Gas Development Company (41 points), ENGRO (28 points), Bank Al Habib (26 points) and Mari Petroleum (10 points).

The surging Covid cases have resulted in the imposition of micro smart lockdowns in some localities, while the government has warned of stricter measures if the spread is not contained.

In a bid to revive the IMF program the government is also considering retracting a number of tax waivers granted to the corporate sector. Furthermore, the power division has also withdrawn its

summary seeking non-payment of dues to Independent Power Producers.

Going forward, the market is seen in the green due to central bank’s dovish monetary stance, which is positive for the stock market. Sentiments also got support from encouraging projections as monetary policy statement noted the current account deficit was

expected to remain below 1.0 percent of GDP for FY21, while forecasting 3.0 percent GDP growth for FY21.

A notable appreciation of rupee/dollar parity also helped. However, any surprise increase in domestic COVID-19 infection ratio may dampen investor morale.