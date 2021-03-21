Leeds record goalscorer Lorimer dies aged 74

LONDON: Leeds’ record goalscorer Peter Lorimer has died at the age of 74 after a lengthy illness.

The attacking midfielder, having become the youngest player to represent United at the age of 15 years and 289 days, netted 238 goals in 705 appearances during two spells at Elland Road.

His death was announced in a statement on the club’s official website, which read: “It is with great sadness, Leeds United has learned of the passing of club legend Peter Lorimer this morning at the age of 74 following a long-term illness.

“Peter made a huge 705 appearances for the Whites over two spells and is the club’s record goal-scorer, having netted 238 times in all competitions.”