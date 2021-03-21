Rising inflation

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to rising food prices. The third wave of the coronavirus has already hit the country, and the government is imposing smart lockdowns in many cities to contain the spread of the virus. The month of Ramazan is only a few weeks away. In the holy month, the prices of food items and other grocery usually increase. Currently, it is quite difficult for people to buy essential food items. They cannot afford to buy these items at high prices during the month of Ramazan.

The government is requested to control the prices of food items and take all steps to provide some relief to people – especially in Ramazan.

Asma Zulfiqar

Karachi