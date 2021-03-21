Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19, many people started taking up freelance jobs. Freelancing allows people to work independently. These people aren’t employed by any company. There are so many freelancing platforms that connect a freelancer with potential clients. These platforms also offer a safe and secure method of transferring money earned by a freelancer. The amount is usually paid through a wire transfer and is subjected to some charges.

Once the amount is deposited in a freelancer’s bank account, it is again subjected to a small fee when it is withdrawn. Freelancers are one of the reasons for the flow of foreign currency into the country. The government of Pakistan must offer some tax benefits for freelancers and facilitate them so that they can bring more foreign currency into the country. This step will help reduce the rate of unemployment as well. Many people will be able to work from home and earn a decent income every month.

Sheeraz Ali Subh Poto

Hala New