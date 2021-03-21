Broken promises

This refers to the letter ‘Economic landscape’ (March 19) by Arif Majeed. There is no doubt that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope for a majority of people who believed in him. However, ever since he came to power, all he has done is to break his promises made during election campaigns. Although he used to say that he wouldn’t take foreign loans, he did the opposite.

Even with the borrowed money, he didn’t start any development project that could have worked towards the welfare of people. Politicians shouldn’t forget the fact that their first priority must be the welfare of people. They should do everything necessary to improve the living conditions of the nation.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran