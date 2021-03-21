Without education

Badin is one of those districts of Sindh where higher education is, unfortunately, a dream. Only a few people are fortunate enough to move to other areas to continue their education. The district’s low literacy rate is partly due to the fact that the provincial government hasn’t paid any attention to providing quality education to residents of Badin.

The Sindh government must take necessary steps to provide education to people.

Mehar Ali Soomro

Badin