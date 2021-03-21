tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi is the world’s fifth most polluted city. Its air quality is unhealthy. Its streets are covered under piles of garbage. The city is also vulnerable to climate change and receives extreme heatwaves every summer.
The relevant authorities must take proper steps to deal with these serious issues.
Hafsa Khan
Karachi