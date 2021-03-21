close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
March 21, 2021

Climate change

Newspost

 
Karachi is the world’s fifth most polluted city. Its air quality is unhealthy. Its streets are covered under piles of garbage. The city is also vulnerable to climate change and receives extreme heatwaves every summer.

The relevant authorities must take proper steps to deal with these serious issues.

Hafsa Khan

Karachi

