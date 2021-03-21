The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) will use drone technology to monitor traffic movement. With the help of drone cameras, the authorities will be able to check traffic violations. The use of this latest technology is definitely going to help increase security as well. Last year, in September, the motorway rape incident shook the entire nation. In this regard, drone technology is indeed an exceptional way to check traffic movement on highways.

Sarah Azhar

Karachi