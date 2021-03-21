Double murder probe launched after three found dead

BELFAST: Police have launched an investigation after the deaths of two women and a man in an apparent murder-suicide in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast.

It is understood that a man stabbed his mother and girlfriend during an incident on Friday night. The three bodies were found at separate properties in Newtownabbey.

Detectives investigating the double murder say they are linked and they are not looking for anyone else. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said police received a report of a stabbing incident at a residential property in the Derrycoole Way area shortly before 11pm.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene where a woman was found dead. “As officers carried out further inquiries, they attended a residential property in the Glenville Road area,” DCI Caldwell added.

“An unconscious man was located in the property. Despite the provision of first aid, the man was pronounced dead. On searching the property, another deceased woman was located. “While we have launched a murder investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents which we believe are connected.” Police have appealed for people with information to contact 101.