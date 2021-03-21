Imran Khan tests positive as Covid cases soar

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said, as the country recorded its highest increase in daily infections since July last year and a test positivity ratio that approached 10 per cent.

Dr Faisal Sultan, Khan’s special assistant on health, was the first to announce on Twitter that the Premier has coronavirus and that he has isolated himself at home after the test report.

“At this point, the Prime Minister’s office can only confirm that the honourable Prime Minister has tested positive for Covid-19 and has self-isolated, we will release more details in due course,” the PM Office said on Saturday.

Shahbaz Gill, an aide, said the Prime Minister has mild symptoms. “Thank God their symptoms are not severe. There is a mild cough and a mild fever,” he said, adding the Premier was tested the same day.

The 68-year-old Khan received a shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday, and his ministers scrambled to urge people to not link the vaccine with the virus. “Please do not link it to the corona vaccine. Immunity develops a few weeks after the vaccine is given. Be sure to vaccinate your elders and loved ones. Be careful,” Gill, said on Twitter.

The ministry of health said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. “He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines. #VaccinesWork,” it said in a tweet.

Geo News quoted information minister Shibli Faraz as saying the Premier had developed symptoms a few days before he got vaccinated. The Prime Minister did meet a number of people in the days leading to his diagnosis, according to Geo News. He inaugurated a housing project in Islamabad the same day he got vaccinated. His aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari was among the government officials attending the event.

After that, the Prime Minister also met the Kuwait foreign minister. On Friday, Khan visited the Swat Motorway where federal minister Murad Saeed and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present.

The development came as Pakistan reported 3,876 new cases, its largest increase in coronavirus infections since July 3, 2020, which saw a little over 4,000 cases. Forty-two people died. Alarmingly, test positivity has also surged to 9.5 per cent.

In a news conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said the Covid-19 case positivity ratio had doubled in the past few days, increasing from 4 per cent to 9.5 per cent.

Dr Sultan said Covid cases have been spiking for the past two weeks and urged citizens to strictly follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the sudden increase in the number of infections in the country. “We regularly monitor positivity ratio at national, provincial and city level and when it increases it incurs burden on healthcare capacity. The pressure is mounting in the federal capital, Peshawar, Karachi, and major urban centres of Punjab,” he warned. Dr Sultan said keeping in view the disease risk, certain restrictions were imposed focusing on high-risk sectors with mass gatherings, however, he also blamed “an overall poor administrative compliance of guidelines and actions” and requested all provincial administrations to “seriously take note of this”.

He said there are certain variants of the virus originating from the African states, where travel restrictions will be imposed to contain the disease spread. “We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures,” he said, and urged citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will call a session tomorrow (Monday) to decide whether to cancel the main parade of Pakistan Day celebrations or hold limited events on the occasion. The NCOC will also take stock of the education sector and prevailing disease situation across the country.