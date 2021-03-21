Clean Pakistan

On my way to the Faizabad metro station, Rawalpindi, I was shocked to see heaps of garbage under the pedestrian bridge that leads to the metro station. The waste was dumped by shops that are near the station. Ever since the authorities started to promote tourism in the country, foreign visitors, in large numbers, come to Pakistan. These people use metro buses as it is a convenient mode of transportation. What will these people think about our country after seeing piles of unattended garbage? The district administration must take steps to promote cleanliness in the city and ensure that all garbage is lifted in a timely manner.

Rizwan Ali Baloch

Islamabad