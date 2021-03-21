Road safety

A few days back, on my way to my office near Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, Larkana, I saw some students running across the road to reach their school. One student got hit by a motorcycle. It is worth mentioning that were no speed breakers or zebra crossings that would have helped students to cross the road safely.

The higher authorities are requested to install speed breakers near schools and colleges so that students can reach their education institutions without putting their lives in danger. Commuters should also drive slow near schools and colleges to avoid any untoward incident.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana