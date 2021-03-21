Heavy losses

Many state-owned companies in Pakistan have been declaring tremendous losses for decades now. Many experts call these companies a financial burden. The main reason for the unsatisfactory performances of these institutions isthe political appointments of inexperienced people. Also, most of these organisations are overstaffed, resulting in a big expense of salaries. It cannot go on for a long time.

The sitting government must look into this issue. The way out of the current situation is to the privatisation of these organisation. The private sector, undoubtedly, plays an important role in a country’s economic growth. However, this step shouldn’t lead to the exploitation of the rights of employees. The authorities concerned are requested to consider this option to get the country out of the financial crisis.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad