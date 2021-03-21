Game over?

Now that the major PDM parties are at loggerhead over the resignation issue, is this the end of the game? Was this all planned? One may agree with Asif Zardari that Nawaz Sharif should come back and face the music together. On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz also has a point that his return will put his life in danger – perhaps she was referring to the killing of Benazir Bhutto.

‘Too many cooks spoil the broth’, as the saying goes. But who actually did it is still a mystery.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi