Rising inflation

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to rising food prices. The third wave of the coronavirus has already hit the country, and the government is imposing smart lockdowns in many cities to contain the spread of the virus. The month of Ramazan is only a few weeks away. In the holy month, the prices of food items and other grocery usually increase. Currently, it is quite difficult for people to buy essential food items. They cannot afford to buy these items at high prices during the month of Ramazan.

The government is requested to control the prices of food items and take all steps to provide some relief to people – especially in Ramazan.

Asma Zulfiqar

Karachi

*****

In Karachi, a kilogramme of chicken is being sold at Rs500. The high price has compelled the middle class to think twice before buying chicken. People now requested the higher authorities to have a look into this situation. There should be a proper mechanism to keep a check on the prices of basic items. Many shopkeepers have said that the cost of poultry products, including chicken feed, has increased rapidly, resulting in a sudden increase in the price of chicken.

In the month of Ramazan, the already increased price will go up. The authorities concerned should deal with the situation in an effective manner and ensure that the prices are not increased to high levels, making it impossible for a majority of families to buy chicken.

Samra Abid

Karachi