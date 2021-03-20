AIBA’s decision not based on facts, says PBF chief

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) president Khalid Mahmood has termed AIBA’s decision to reject the PBF elections as “biased and not based on facts”.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Friday, Khalid said: “It’s totally a biased decision and it is not based on facts.”

Showing dissatisfaction over the PBF electoral procedure and some other matters, AIBA on Thursday rejected the PBF elections held in January.

The world body asked both the PBF and a parallel body which AIBA says is headed by Jehangir Riaz to nominate jointly two members for the ad hoc commission within 15 days.

Khalid said that they would write to AIBA executive board in a few days. He hoped that AIBA Executive Board would look into various facts and recognise the PBF.

“If AIBA Executive Board sees the matter in the light of AIBA constitution and PBF constitution then I am very much confident our body will be recognised. And if the Board gives favours to the AIBA commercial partners (Jehangir Riaz) then the outcome may be different,” Khalid said.

He questioned the concept of two bodies. “From where has the concept of two bodies come? We conducted the PBF elections in 2017 under the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and AIBA recognised those elections. Jehangir Riaz, whom AIBA considers the head of the alternative body which is in fact non-existent, himself filed his papers with the PBF for elections which were rejected. AIBA constitution itself does not allow a foreign national to contest elections,” Khalid said.

“The general body of a federation is the supreme entity. We convened the PBF general body meeting one month before the elections in which the electoral college, election commission, rules and schedule were finalised with consensus. We sent the minutes to AIBA and the world body raised no objection,” Khalid said.

“We are very clear we are absolutely a legal body,” he was quick to add.

“We have been fighting against parallelism since 2012. Already Akram Khan group has inflicted huge damage on boxing,” Khalid said.

“We have also discussed the matter with the POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan and he advised us to submit the details before the POA and the NOC would take up the case,” he said.

Asked what they would do if AIBA Executive Board did not recognise his body, Khalid said there were other options also. “There is CAS and the IOC forum also,” he said.

“PBF is a body of numerous stakeholders, including provinces and departments, and it is not possible to take any unilateral decision,” Khalid said.

AIBA on Thursday said in a letter to Khalid Mahmood and Jehangir Riaz: “Due to the mentioned circumstances, AIBA do not recognize both elections in the PBF which were held on January 24, 2021. Therefore, AIBA considers there are no valid governing bodies at the PBF, including the President and the Executive Committee. Hereby AIBA respectfully requests the PBF to hold new elections under the control of AIBA and with the participation of an AIBA observer within 3 (three) months upon receipt of this correspondence, otherwise, a notice of serious breach of the AIBA Constitution committed by the PBF will be submitted to the Board, in result of which the Board will be entitled to apply suspension from membership in accordance with article 13 of the AIBA Constitution.

“AIBA offers to establish an ad hoc commission of the PBF with the mandate to hold new elections of the governing bodies, and both parties (i.e. a party of Mr Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and a party of Mr Muhammad Jahangir Riaz) hereby are kindly requested jointly nominate two members of this ad hoc commission within 15 days upon receipt of this correspondence, whereas the chair will be appointed by AIBA. Should the parties fail to nominate jointly two members to the ad hoc commission, AIBA will do it without further consultations with the parties,” the letter added.