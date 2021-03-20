WhatsApp users around the world report app outage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Instant messaging service WhatsApp has reportedly crashed, according to Down Detector, a website that monitors app crashes in real-time from around the world. "User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 1:34 PM EDT," Down Detector wrote on Twitter Friday. Instagram outage reports, however, shot up from 34 at 10:12pm to a whopping 106,729, as of 10:42pm, as per Down Detector.
The real-time monitoring service indicated that while 788 WhatsApp users had sent crash reports, as of 10:15pm, the number had crossed 24,100 in 15 minutes.
Similarly, reports about Facebook's Messenger rose from 818, as of 10:17pm, to more than 5,600 in less than 15 minutes.