Housing schemes in 26 Punjab tehsils next month, says Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said the government would initiate “Peri-urban housing scheme” in 26 tehsils of Punjab province in the first week of April.

Addressing a press conference here at the PID, he said in the first phase, the scheme would be executed on 3,000-kanal land.

He said under the project, houses would be provided to the low-income groups on easy instalments. “The total cost of a house in this housing scheme will be 1.4 million rupees,” he said adding that the project would be expanded to all tehsils of Punjab. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had created an enabling environment for the promotion of housing sector in the country. He said the mortgage financing facility introduced by the government would enable the people to build and own affordable houses, adding that the government had refined and evolved the mortgage system in the country.