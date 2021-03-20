No heated debate between Maryam, Hamza: Marriyum

By News report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that media reports about party vice president Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz Sharif are completely baseless.

In his statement issued here on Friday, she said that the media is requested to refrain from such propaganda and not to damage its reputation. She said that PML-N would not be affected but such fabricated news would affect the reputation of media channels and journalists.

Earlier, some media channels reported that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif scolded his daughter Maryam Nawaz after she indulged in a heated debate with Hamza Shahbaz during a party meeting.

According to details, the PML-N supremo headed a meeting to evolve a strategy regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was attended by Sharif family members including Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Ishaq Dar and others.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Nawaz Sharif got annoyed with Maryam after she criticised the political approach of Hamza Shahbaz during the meeting.

“The meeting saw a heated argument between Hamza and Maryam,” they said adding that others also participated in the debate and took sides as Nawaz Sharif got irritated with the situation and walked out of the meeting multiple times.

Sources quoted Hamza Shahbaz as saying during the meeting that such political behaviour could divide the party and only other parties will benefit from it.

To this Maryam Nawaz said that politics on the likes of Pervaiz Elahi will ruin the PML-N in the province.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Nawaz Sharif was his mentor in politics and he would never support politics which is against his teachings. “Are you raising questions on your father,” Hamza said to the PML-N vice president.