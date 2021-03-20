PM wants to resolve people’s issues: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given directives to all the ministers to improve their performance as the PM wanted to resolve all issues of people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PM Imran Khan was a brilliant man and as a mature and seasoned politician, he had more respect for him, adding that the PM was well aware of the ground realities and issues of the people. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not a natural alliance and as a result it was disintegrated.

He said Imran Khan and his government would complete their tenure, because the PM was never afraid of the opposition. Replying to a question, Sheikh said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had done massive corruption during their governments and looted the national wealth mercilessly.

The interior minister said the cases of corruption, which were registered against the leaders of both parties, would reach their logical conclusion as the government would not make any compromise on accountability. He said the doors were never closed in politics and he himself was in favour of holding dialogue with all the political parties. To another question, he said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was not acting as a show-man like Shahbaz Sharif, saying that the CM has full confidence of the prime minister. He predicted that the opposition would neither tender their resignations from the parliament nor it could carry out a long march before Eid.