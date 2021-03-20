Villagers kill leopard

SUKKUR: The villagers in Rohri managed to catch and kill a leopard on Friday near Sukkur that had been killing their cattle. One of the leopards, according to the villagers, was put down with the help of dogs. For months, the leopards were killing their cattle, turning their lives into misery. The villagers repeatedly informed the Wildlife Department that leapords were killing their livestock, but they allegedly remained unmoved. On Friday night, they waited for the untamed animals to turn up near the cattle and killed it, while another escaped. Leopards and similar large cats are rarely spotted in the nearby Shah Bello forests and Kirthar Range. Almost 10 years ago, a leopard was similarly killed by scared villagers near Sukkur. The Wildlife Department officials believe the region is not the natural habitat of these large cats and they may have escaped captivity or ended up from somewhere else in search of prey. Information about the age, gender and type of the leopard could not be ascertained.