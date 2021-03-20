Opp conditionally agrees to talks

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is prepared to initiate a dialogue with the government regarding legal reforms package, including electoral reforms, set of constitutional amendments and the NAB’s law but the leader of house would have to engage the opposition as per the parliamentary practice.

The sources told ‘The News’ on Friday that the members of the government consultative committee have approached the opposition leadership for talks, but they have declined to oblige them. The opposition said the government party has deceived the opposition by making foul cry about the nature of discussions. The sources said in one of such sittings of the committee in the previous year, the government had asked the opposition member Senator Farook H Naek to put up proposals for reforming the NAB’s law as the question was under discussion and a presidential ordinance for the same had already lapsed. The sources said the ordinance was pertaining to the NAB reforms, while the foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, instead of discussing the issue further, came on the floor with the amendment papers and declared them as so-called NRO.