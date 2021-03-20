Indian hacker shares Planning Commission info at his twitter account

LAHORE: An Indian hacker recently shared some sensitive information of the Planning Commission of Pakistan at his twitter account.

According to the documents, available with this reporter, an analysis of the IT [information technology] system of the Planning Commission was conducted by the Pakistani authorities after the violation of the cyber security by an Indian hacker came to the fore, and it was disclosed that the hacker used cunning software, which renders the computer systems dysfunctional. It is noteworthy that the Planning Commission IT system is attached with the systems of all government offices and ministries.

According to the documents, that kind of cyber security violation had also been committed in other ministries also, and a specially created virus had been used for hacking of information.

According to the guidelines, issued about the security of the email system, the country’s defence departments’ email system are relatively less protected and thus prone to monitoring and attacks from the enemy’s intelligence agencies.

The Indian hacker said in the hacked information, shared on its ‘Godfather’ twitter account, that Pakistan was working on the National Social Media Application & Data Centre project, which would cost $145 million, and China would provide that amount.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division issued instructions to all the government departments and ministries. In the wake of possible spying and dangers posed by the enemy intelligence agencies, they have been directed to use only a protected email server. The email system should have authentic and protected Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) and secure sockets layer (SSL). The departments must procure SSL protection assurance certificates from well reputed organisations like GoDaddy, GlobalSign, etc. The division also ordered for installing anti-spam software on all email servers, and a password must be used for all attachments, which should be sent to the receiving authorities through some other sources.