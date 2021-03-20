close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 20, 2021

‘No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine at centres’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 20, 2021

LAHORE: Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab has termed reports about depletion of Covid-19 vaccine at corona vaccination centres baseless, fabricated and based on speculations. A spokesperson for the department said there was ample stock of vaccine in the province, and vaccination was continuing at centres as per schedule. The spokesperson said the centres would be closed for cleaning and disinfection on Sundays and added the reports that the centres would be closed for two days was also completely fabricated.

Latest News

More From Pakistan