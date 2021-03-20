‘No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine at centres’

LAHORE: Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab has termed reports about depletion of Covid-19 vaccine at corona vaccination centres baseless, fabricated and based on speculations. A spokesperson for the department said there was ample stock of vaccine in the province, and vaccination was continuing at centres as per schedule. The spokesperson said the centres would be closed for cleaning and disinfection on Sundays and added the reports that the centres would be closed for two days was also completely fabricated.