Tough talk at first face-to-face US, China meeting

ANCHORAGE: US and Chinese diplomats clashed Thursday in their first face-to-face talks since President Joe Biden took office, with the world´s top two powers each digging in on a laundry list of issues on which they diverge broadly as the meeting opened in Alaska.

China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the opening of the two-day meeting in Anchorage. The US side will "discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including Xinjiang," where Washington has accused Beijing of "genocide" against Uyghur Muslims, Blinken told the Chinese Communist Party's top diplomacy official, Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He added that there would be dialogue on "Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States, economic coercion toward our allies." Beijing was equally sharp in its response. "China is firmly opposed to US interference in China's internal affairs. We have expressed our staunch opposition to such interference, and we will take firm actions in response," Yang warned. Wang denounced the latest US sanctions against senior Chinese officials over what Washington considers Beijing´s quashing of Hong Kong´s freedoms, announced on the eve of the talks. "This is not supposed to be the way one should welcome his guests," Wang said.