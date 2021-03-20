PTI leader denies land grab charges

BMARDAN: A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mohammad Riaz Khan, on Friday denied the land grabbing charges.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, he said Wali Mohammad, a resident of Dehli Mohallah, along with some other people had addressed a press conference at the Mardan Press Club and accused him of grabbing his plot of land.

The PTI leader rejected the allegations and insisted that he neither had any links with the land mafia, nor was he involved in the land grabbing.

He denied involvement in corrupt practices as well and vowed to take legal action against those who had levelled allegations against him.